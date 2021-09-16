Investors of a wealth management product sold by China Evergrande Group held a sit-in protest at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen on September 16, 2021. Evergrande said it was facing “unprecedented difficulties" but denied it was about to go under. Photo: AFP
Nine bonds of Evergrande’s flagship go on restricted trading after ratings cut in latest woe to befall indebted developer
- Three bonds valued at 28.2 billion yuan issued by Evergrande’s Hengda Real Estate Group unit were restricted to negotiated transactions in Shanghai
- On the stock exchange of Shenzhen in Evergrande’s hometown, six bonds valued at 25.3 billion yuan were relegated to block transactions
