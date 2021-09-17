Hong Kong’s Central district. The true winners will be Chinese onshore investors, who will now be able to access a broader liquidity pool and trade bond instruments more efficiently, an expert says. Photo: Robert Ng Hong Kong’s Central district. The true winners will be Chinese onshore investors, who will now be able to access a broader liquidity pool and trade bond instruments more efficiently, an expert says. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s Central district. The true winners will be Chinese onshore investors, who will now be able to access a broader liquidity pool and trade bond instruments more efficiently, an expert says. Photo: Robert Ng
Southbound link a ‘game changer’ that will boost the Hong Kong bond market, analysts say

  • Beijing has approved 41 mainland banks and 173 qualified domestic institutional investors for trade in all existing bonds in Hong Kong
  • HSBC and Bank of China (Hong Kong) among local banks that say they are ready for the new scheme

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:30am, 17 Sep, 2021

