A tram powered by Ballard Power System’s hydrogen fuel cells arriving at the Zhihu station in the Gaoming district of Foshan city in southern China’s Greater Bay Area on August 18, 2021. PHoto: Xue Yujie
China’s carbon neutral goal: Foshan leads a silent revolution in green transport with its hydrogen trams
- A tram running 6.6 kilometres from Cangjiang Road to Zhihu in the Gaoming district has been running since late 2019, powered by “blue” hydrogen
- The project’s first phase links 10 stations in a north-south direction, with the capacity for 1,350 passengers in five tram cars during rush hour
