Vehicles on an assembly line at Tesla’s gigafactory in Shanghai. Photo: AP Vehicles on an assembly line at Tesla’s gigafactory in Shanghai. Photo: AP
Tesla boss Elon Musk praises China’s carmakers and calls for concerted efforts to ensure data security after run-ins with regulators, customers

  • Earlier this year, Tesla was forced to soothe tensions with officials and customers in China over concerns about the quality and safety of its cars
  • The US giant recently built a data centre in Shanghai after Beijing pushed for data gathered by smart vehicles in the country to be stored locally

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 17 Sep, 2021

