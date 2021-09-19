‘Innovation is at the very core of the company,’ says Eddy Wu, founder and CEO of Arctic Vision. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong biotech start-up Arctic Vision eyes leading role in China, Asia ophthalmic medicine markets
- Arctic Vision provides innovative therapies to improve conditions such as myopia and near-vision
- Backed by Tencent and Nan Fung Group, the company plans an initial public offering in Hong Kong next year
