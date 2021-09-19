‘Innovation is at the very core of the company,’ says Eddy Wu, founder and CEO of Arctic Vision. Photo: SCMP Pictures ‘Innovation is at the very core of the company,’ says Eddy Wu, founder and CEO of Arctic Vision. Photo: SCMP Pictures
‘Innovation is at the very core of the company,’ says Eddy Wu, founder and CEO of Arctic Vision. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong biotech start-up Arctic Vision eyes leading role in China, Asia ophthalmic medicine markets

  • Arctic Vision provides innovative therapies to improve conditions such as myopia and near-vision
  • Backed by Tencent and Nan Fung Group, the company plans an initial public offering in Hong Kong next year

Topic |   Health in China
Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 3:05pm, 19 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
‘Innovation is at the very core of the company,’ says Eddy Wu, founder and CEO of Arctic Vision. Photo: SCMP Pictures ‘Innovation is at the very core of the company,’ says Eddy Wu, founder and CEO of Arctic Vision. Photo: SCMP Pictures
‘Innovation is at the very core of the company,’ says Eddy Wu, founder and CEO of Arctic Vision. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE