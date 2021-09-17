The Xingtu electric truck developed by Baidu’s DeepWay. Photo: Handout
China’s Baidu unveils autonomous driving ‘robot truck’ Xingtu
- Xingtu will have a long-distance sensing capability of more than 1 kilometre and will achieve L3 autonomous driving on high-speed freight routes, firm says
- Baidu’s Apollo platform ‘has the potential to create more next-generation vehicles with self-driving capabilities’: analyst
