All 60 members of Hang Seng Index slip amid debt concerns as buying support from mainland China funds disappears due to public holidays. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong stocks sink to near one-year low on tech, China Evergrande fallout without mainland buying support
- Tech losses and China Evergrande’s free-fall underline rising concerns among investors about credit risks
- Holidays will deprive Hong Kong market of buying support from mainland funds as the Stock Connect link closes for three days
Topic | A-shares
