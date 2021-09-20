All 60 members of Hang Seng Index slip amid debt concerns as buying support from mainland China funds disappears due to public holidays. Photo: Handout All 60 members of Hang Seng Index slip amid debt concerns as buying support from mainland China funds disappears due to public holidays. Photo: Handout
All 60 members of Hang Seng Index slip amid debt concerns as buying support from mainland China funds disappears due to public holidays. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong stocks sink to near one-year low on tech, China Evergrande fallout without mainland buying support

  • Tech losses and China Evergrande’s free-fall underline rising concerns among investors about credit risks
  • Holidays will deprive Hong Kong market of buying support from mainland funds as the Stock Connect link closes for three days

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:03pm, 20 Sep, 2021

