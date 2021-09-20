Residents walk near the Evergrande corporate name outside a residential complex in Beijing in September 2021 as the developer’s liquidity crisis infects market sentiment. Photo: EPA-EFE
As Evergrande totters, cracks in stressed Chinese developers widen as rating outlook dims and borrowing costs jump
- Spotlight is on Guangzhou R&F and Fantasia Holdings following a downgrade in their rating outlooks
- A measure of offshore borrowing costs for junk-rated Chinese companies climbed above 15 per cent last week from 10 per cent in June: ICE data
