A laboratory technician tests samples for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing facility in Yangzhou in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP A laboratory technician tests samples for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing facility in Yangzhou in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Start-ups
Business / Companies

Li Ka-shing-backed Israeli biotech start-up’s test to distinguish bacterial and viral infections wins US FDA approval

  • The US Food and Drug Administration approves the first test that can accurately identify the nature of infection in 15 minutes
  • Doctors say MeMed’s test will help cut unnecessary prescriptions of antibiotics

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Sep, 2021

