The first batch of registration-based initial public offerings of enterprises debuted on the ChiNext board on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on August 24, 2020. Photo: Xinhua.
China’s regulator widens pilot scheme to attract red chip companies to raise funds at home in Shanghai or Shenzhen
- The China’s securities watchdog has broadened fundraising avenues for offshore-incorporated Chinese companies, or red chip firms, analysts said
- Many of China’s top tech firms are already listed offshore as red chips, as firms like Baidu, Xiaomi form new economy sector fuelling 18 per cent GDP
