People walking next to an electronic billboard showing the Hang Seng Index near Central in Hong Kong. The market slipped to near a one-year low on September 20. Photo: EPA-EFE People walking next to an electronic billboard showing the Hang Seng Index near Central in Hong Kong. The market slipped to near a one-year low on September 20. Photo: EPA-EFE
A-shares
Hong Kong stocks trade near one-year low as developers, Macau casinos recover while tech stocks struggle for support

  • Some Chinese developers are taking steps to ease liquidity pressure while Macau casino stocks regain further footing
  • Hong Kong developers rebound after a massive sell-off on Monday amid concerns about Beijing’s overreach

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 11:05am, 21 Sep, 2021

