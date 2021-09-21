A launch ceremony for the production of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle’s electric cars in Tianjin, China, on June 29, 2019. Photo: Handout
China Evergrande’s EV unit grants share options to directors, 3,000 plus employees to ‘promote and support’ development
- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle, which is developing the Hengchi car brand, has granted 323.72 million share options worth HK$1.26 billion (US$162 million) to three directors and 3,000 plus employees
- The options are exercisable from March 20 next year at HK$3.90 per share, 34 per cent higher than Monday’s closing price of HK$2.90
