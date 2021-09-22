The Lululemon store in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The Asia-Pacific region plays an important role in growing the company’s revenue, it says. Photo: Edmond So The Lululemon store in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The Asia-Pacific region plays an important role in growing the company’s revenue, it says. Photo: Edmond So
The Lululemon store in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The Asia-Pacific region plays an important role in growing the company’s revenue, it says. Photo: Edmond So
Athleisure
Business /  Companies

Lululemon survey finds vast majority of Asian workers want to ditch suits for T-shirts, shorts and yoga pants

  • In a nod to growing appeal of athletic wear, brands such as Levi’s that are not associated with the segment have been acquiring ‘athleisure’ companies to be more competitive
  • Survey results significant for Lululemon, whose net revenue from company-operated stores rose 142 per cent in the second quarter

Topic |   Athleisure
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 11:19am, 22 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Lululemon store in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The Asia-Pacific region plays an important role in growing the company’s revenue, it says. Photo: Edmond So The Lululemon store in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The Asia-Pacific region plays an important role in growing the company’s revenue, it says. Photo: Edmond So
The Lululemon store in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay. The Asia-Pacific region plays an important role in growing the company’s revenue, it says. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE