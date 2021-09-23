Hong Kong restaurants will use Impossible Pork in staple Chinese dishes such as dan dan noodles, dim sum and rice preparations. Photo: Handout Hong Kong restaurants will use Impossible Pork in staple Chinese dishes such as dan dan noodles, dim sum and rice preparations. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong restaurants will use Impossible Pork in staple Chinese dishes such as dan dan noodles, dim sum and rice preparations. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong first in queue for taste of Impossible Food’s plant-based pork, as Impossible Pork heads to Jollibee-owned Tim Ho Wan, ParknShop stores

  • Impossible Pork will be launched across 100 restaurants in Hong Kong on October 4
  • Plant-based foods industry set to be worth US$35.8 billion by 2027 from US$11.1 billion in 2019, according to Polaris Market Research

Topic |   Healthy Eating
Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 9:10am, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong restaurants will use Impossible Pork in staple Chinese dishes such as dan dan noodles, dim sum and rice preparations. Photo: Handout Hong Kong restaurants will use Impossible Pork in staple Chinese dishes such as dan dan noodles, dim sum and rice preparations. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong restaurants will use Impossible Pork in staple Chinese dishes such as dan dan noodles, dim sum and rice preparations. Photo: Handout

Corrected [9:09am, 23 Sep, 2021]

  • [9:09am, 23 Sep, 2021]

    Correcting Dennis Woodside's title. He is president of Impossible Foods, not its founder and CEO.

    • We are part of the Trust Project What is it?
READ FULL ARTICLE