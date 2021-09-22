A map showing China Evergrande Group’s development projects in Beijing on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Photo: AP
Evergrande’s woes: investors take opposite sides as they size up the potential impact ahead of looming repayment deadline
- BCA Research warned that investors should not underestimate the “determination” of Chinese policymakers to clamp down on property
- Taking a more sanguine view is Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, who said the developer’s debt is “manageable”
Topic | China Evergrande Group
