A map showing China Evergrande Group’s development projects in Beijing on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Photo: AP
Evergrande’s woes: investors take opposite sides as they size up the potential impact ahead of looming repayment deadline

  • BCA Research warned that investors should not underestimate the “determination” of Chinese policymakers to clamp down on property
  • Taking a more sanguine view is Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, who said the developer’s debt is “manageable”

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 3:39pm, 22 Sep, 2021

