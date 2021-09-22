Investors have been closely watching how the world’s most indebted developer resolves its debt woes. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Evergrande ‘resolves’ interest payment due on smaller of two bonds as it fights to avert debt default
- The beleaguered developer’s onshore unit said it had reached a ‘resolution’ affecting holders of 4 billion yuan (US$618 million) of notes due on Thursday
- The unexpected move may help avert a default that could spill over to hurt the credibility of the world’s second-largest capital market
