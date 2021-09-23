AMPD Energy CEO Brandon Ng with an AMPD Enertainer energy storage system, at Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong start-up Ampd Energy joins Gammon to decarbonise construction sites, swap diesel generators with batteries
- Ampd Energy’s nearly 70 battery-powered energy storage systems deployed in Hong Kong have reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 8,000 tonnes a year
- Data collected by Ampd’s systems allows construction firms to monitor their energy consumption and helps to improve productivity
