Disagreements between Beijing and Washington on trade and tariff issues have been weighing on American companies operating in China since 2019. Photo: AP Photo Disagreements between Beijing and Washington on trade and tariff issues have been weighing on American companies operating in China since 2019. Photo: AP Photo
US companies upbeat about future in China as they shake off Covid-19 effects, tension: AmCham survey

  • China’s stringent travel restrictions, however, is making it difficult to attract and retain foreign talent, AmCham Shanghai survey finds
  • China must strive to create stable business environment to attract US businesses and investment, says Ker Gibbs, AmCham Shanghai president

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 2:30pm, 23 Sep, 2021

