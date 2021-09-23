Airbus is betting on hydrogen-powered aircraft to address climate change. Photo: AFP
Airbus confident of delivering hydrogen-powered aircraft by 2035 as it looks to address climate change
- European planemaker is likely to produce a short or medium-range aircraft at first, and then scale up, CEO Guillaume Faury says
- Airbus will also research an ‘extra performance wing’ capable of changing shape during flight to secure greater efficiencies and reduce emissions
Topic | Aviation
Airbus is betting on hydrogen-powered aircraft to address climate change. Photo: AFP