Tam Jai has 156 restaurants, mainly in Hong Kong, and plans to expand its network at home and abroad. Photo: Shutterstock
Owner of TamJai, SamGor rice noodle restaurants aims for HK$1.4 billion in Hong Kong IPO
- Tam Jai International, which owns the popular TamJai and SamGor brands, aims to fund expansion of its restaurant network at home and abroad
- Appetite for the shares will be warm, given the popularity of the restaurant chain and a recovery in the stock market, says Louis Tse of Wealthy Securities
Topic | IPO
