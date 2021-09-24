Founder Hui Ka-yan, seen during a speech in 2017, is trying to save his debt-laden property empire. Photo: Handout Founder Hui Ka-yan, seen during a speech in 2017, is trying to save his debt-laden property empire. Photo: Handout
China Evergrande: from ‘controlled demolition’ to near-certain default and state takeover, money managers outline views on unfolding debt crisis

  • Evergrande has slumped 82 per cent this year, wiping out almost US$20 billion of value, while its offshore bonds tanked to distressed levels
  • Global fund managers see a range of outcomes amid official silence, with most citing the need to prevent social disorder from angry customers

Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 7:42am, 24 Sep, 2021

