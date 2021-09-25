Wine casks stored in a wine cellar in Margaux, near Bordeaux. Prices of fine Bordeaux wines have jumped in the past year. Photo: AFP/Getty Images
Bordeaux wines topple Hermes’ Birkin bags, Scotch whisky as top luxury investment during pandemic
- Fine wine prices rose 13 per cent in the 12 months to June compared to a 3 per cent decline in Hermes Birkin handbags, according to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index
- Luxury watches and cars round off the top three investment assets, gaining 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively
Topic | Cartier
Wine casks stored in a wine cellar in Margaux, near Bordeaux. Prices of fine Bordeaux wines have jumped in the past year. Photo: AFP/Getty Images