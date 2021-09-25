Hui Ka-yan (centre) in an undated signing ceremony with his senior executives, pledging to deliver to customers the residential property projects undertaken by the China Evergrande Group, in a photograph circulated on 1 September 2021. Photo: Weibo.
Evergrande: Hui Ka-yan’s childhood dreams fuelled a debt binge and audacious goal that has left the world on tenterhooks
- Hui Ka-yan set an audacious three-year goal in 2017 for China Evergrande Group to hit 1 trillion yuan in sales, almost five times what it made in 2016
- Evergrande borrowed to build at low cost, selling its apartments off-plan, and using the high turnover to generate cash flow to fund growth
