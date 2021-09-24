Chen Feng, founder of China's Hainan Airlines and the HNA Group during an interview in Haikou on 23 June, 2017. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Police detain HNA’s founder Chen Feng, CEO Adam Tan days after breaking one of China’s biggest conglomerates into four units
- HNA Group’s founder Chen Feng and chief executive Adam Tan Xiangdong have been detained by police, the company said
- The bankruptcy restructuring of HNA Group is proceeding in a stable and orderly manner, the company said
Topic | HNA Group
