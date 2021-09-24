China’s central bank has intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrency activities. Photo: Reuters China’s central bank has intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrency activities. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin
China’s central bank intensifies cryptocurrency crackdown as it targets offshore exchanges with ties to mainland

  • The PBOC warned on Friday that anyone involved in providing support to an offshore exchange could come under investigation
  • Any foreign digital currency exchange that provides services to Chinese citizens through the internet is engaging in illegal financial activities, it said

Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 10:01pm, 24 Sep, 2021

