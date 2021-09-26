Participants at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province, on Sunday. Photo: Huang Zongzhi Participants at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province, on Sunday. Photo: Huang Zongzhi
Participants at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province, on Sunday. Photo: Huang Zongzhi
Business /  Companies

Tesla, Intel, Qualcomm CEOs keen to support China’s digital transformation, strengthen ties as Xi pledges cooperation

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Intel’s Pat Gelsinger and Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon address China’s World Internet Conference
  • President Xi Jinping promises China will work with all countries to create a vibrant digital economy and improve supervision effectiveness

Topic |   China technology
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:09pm, 26 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Participants at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province, on Sunday. Photo: Huang Zongzhi Participants at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province, on Sunday. Photo: Huang Zongzhi
Participants at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province, on Sunday. Photo: Huang Zongzhi
READ FULL ARTICLE