Participants at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province, on Sunday. Photo: Huang Zongzhi
Tesla, Intel, Qualcomm CEOs keen to support China’s digital transformation, strengthen ties as Xi pledges cooperation
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Intel’s Pat Gelsinger and Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon address China’s World Internet Conference
- President Xi Jinping promises China will work with all countries to create a vibrant digital economy and improve supervision effectiveness
Topic | China technology
