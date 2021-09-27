An exhibitor arranges jewellery at the Jewellery & Gem World show in Hong Kong, in September 2019. Photo: Xinhua An exhibitor arranges jewellery at the Jewellery & Gem World show in Hong Kong, in September 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong jewellers’ group peeved at UK exhibition organiser Informa’s move to hold rival trade show in November

  • The Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers’ Association has held its annual show in November for the past 30 years
  • Rival UK events organiser Informa has decided to hold a special edition of Jewellery & Gem World in the same month at the same venue

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 9:35am, 27 Sep, 2021

