As of June, Sydney was the world’s top prime property market, with prices rising 10 per cent, according to Knight Frank. Photo: Xinhua As of June, Sydney was the world’s top prime property market, with prices rising 10 per cent, according to Knight Frank. Photo: Xinhua
As of June, Sydney was the world’s top prime property market, with prices rising 10 per cent, according to Knight Frank. Photo: Xinhua
Australia
Business /  Companies

Australia’s reopening unlikely to immediately bring foreign buyers to residential property market

  • ‘For residential property, it won’t be an immediate shift,’ says Savills Australia executive
  • Industries such as tourism and hospitality will, however, be boosted immediately

Topic |   Australia
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 3:01pm, 28 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
As of June, Sydney was the world’s top prime property market, with prices rising 10 per cent, according to Knight Frank. Photo: Xinhua As of June, Sydney was the world’s top prime property market, with prices rising 10 per cent, according to Knight Frank. Photo: Xinhua
As of June, Sydney was the world’s top prime property market, with prices rising 10 per cent, according to Knight Frank. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE