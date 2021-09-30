A public screen displays gross domestic product (GDP) figures in Shanghai in August 2021. Market sentiment weakens as an official report shows a slowdown in Chinese manufacturing this month amid a power crisis. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks slip in longest rout since October 2018 on China slowdown concerns
- Hang Seng Index halts a three-day advance after an official report shows manufacturing contracted in September amid a power crisis
- Benchmark has dropped about 16 per cent in four straight months, the longest losing streak since October 2018
