A general view of the Evergrande Center building in Shanghai on September 22, 2021. Founder Hui Ka-yan is trying to save his empire from collapsing under US$305 billion of liabilities. Photo: AFP
US money manager Marathon is buying Evergrande debt while others are turning away from the crisis
- New York-based Marathon Asset is picking up Evergrande debt at distressed levels, seeking to profit from the crisis
- Developer may kick the can by servicing some payments but debt will be eventually restructured, co-founder says
Topic | China Evergrande Group
A general view of the Evergrande Center building in Shanghai on September 22, 2021. Founder Hui Ka-yan is trying to save his empire from collapsing under US$305 billion of liabilities. Photo: AFP