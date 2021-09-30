FAW Jiefang has pledged to spend 20 billion yuan to build a global research chain and 10 billion yuan to establish a zero carbon emission factory. Photo: Handout
State-owned FAW Jiefang pledges to invest US$4.6 billion building electric vehicle research bases, zero carbon-emissions factory
- The commercial arm of China’s oldest carmaker said it aims to deliver half a million new-energy vehicles a year by 2035 – 70 per cent of its total sales
- Move will ‘reinforce our push for a leading position in the pure-electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell technologies,’ says chairman Hu Hanjin
Topic | Electric cars
