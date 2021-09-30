People walk past an industrial park shrouded in darkness in Houjie, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, on Thursday. The area has been hit by power restrictions. Photo: AFP People walk past an industrial park shrouded in darkness in Houjie, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, on Thursday. The area has been hit by power restrictions. Photo: AFP
exclusive | China power crisis: US firms want outages to be better managed as they complain of disruption to their operations

  • China’s power crisis has disrupted US firms’ sophisticated supply chains, leading to lost business opportunities and cancelled orders, says AmCham’s Ker Gibbs
  • AmCham’s 3,000 members were in talks with local authorities on ways to mitigate the power outages amid uncertainty on the duration of the cuts

Eric Ng
Updated: 10:46pm, 30 Sep, 2021

