People walk past an industrial park shrouded in darkness in Houjie, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, on Thursday. The area has been hit by power restrictions. Photo: AFP
exclusive | China power crisis: US firms want outages to be better managed as they complain of disruption to their operations
- China’s power crisis has disrupted US firms’ sophisticated supply chains, leading to lost business opportunities and cancelled orders, says AmCham’s Ker Gibbs
- AmCham’s 3,000 members were in talks with local authorities on ways to mitigate the power outages amid uncertainty on the duration of the cuts
Topic | China’s power crisis
