The Hong Kong government views China’s carbon neutral ambitions as providing the city with huge opportunities to develop into a green finance hub. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong can be Asia’s go-to hub for green infrastructure financing needs, sustainability forum hears
- Asia’s going to need US$30 trillion worth of infrastructure, much of it resilient green infrastructure, says executive of supply chain giant Fung Group’s learning unit
- Hong Kong ‘will only have the credibility to intermediate sustainable finance if our own corporate sector can step up to the task’
Topic | Business of climate change
