Mahanakhon, the highest building in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong start-up Fraction sells Thai beach villas and townhouses in US$150 tokens, making real estate affordable in bite-size slices
- A Hong Kong-Thai start-up is using blockchain to slice up a US$462 million portfolio of Thai properties, selling them in security tokens
- Security tokens can be used in Asia’s investment property deals, expected to reach US$268 billion in 2025, Deloitte says in a co-published whitepaper
Topic | Blockchain
Mahanakhon, the highest building in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Shutterstock