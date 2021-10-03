The Tea WG outlet in Hong Kong’s IFC shopping mall. Photo: Nora Tam
Singaporean luxury tea brand Tea WG to open new stores in Hong Kong as it aims to win over Chinese consumers
- The tea house hopes to get a foothold in the tricky mainland Chinese market, where domestic tea brands are becoming increasingly popular
- It aims to add two new shops at the end of October, one at Hong Kong international airport and another in Causeway Bay
