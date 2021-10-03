The Tea WG outlet in Hong Kong’s IFC shopping mall. Photo: Nora Tam The Tea WG outlet in Hong Kong’s IFC shopping mall. Photo: Nora Tam
The Tea WG outlet in Hong Kong’s IFC shopping mall. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Companies

Singaporean luxury tea brand Tea WG to open new stores in Hong Kong as it aims to win over Chinese consumers

  • The tea house hopes to get a foothold in the tricky mainland Chinese market, where domestic tea brands are becoming increasingly popular
  • It aims to add two new shops at the end of October, one at Hong Kong international airport and another in Causeway Bay

Topic |   Food and Drinks
Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 10:42am, 3 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Tea WG outlet in Hong Kong’s IFC shopping mall. Photo: Nora Tam The Tea WG outlet in Hong Kong’s IFC shopping mall. Photo: Nora Tam
The Tea WG outlet in Hong Kong’s IFC shopping mall. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE