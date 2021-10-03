James Chang, founder and chief executive of Geb Impact Technology, displays food products made with ingredients from microalgae protein produced by the Hong Kong biotech start-up. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong start-up Geb Impact looks to scale up microalgae cultivation as a sustainable source of protein
- Geb Impact is conducting pilot production of microalgae with its proprietary technology, with plans to ramp up output to one metric tonne per month
- The Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Fund has funded half of the start-up’s HK$2 million (US$257,000) project to scale up microalgae cultivation
Topic | Business of climate change
James Chang, founder and chief executive of Geb Impact Technology, displays food products made with ingredients from microalgae protein produced by the Hong Kong biotech start-up. Photo: Dickson Lee