Entrance to the i-Cable offices at Cable TV Tower in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
i-Cable Communications, Hong Kong’s biggest pay-TV operator, set to announce takeover deal
- i-Cable’s shares were suspended from trading in the morning before the market opened, pending an announcement
- It is likely to announce new shareholders or consolidation with other companies to bring in money to finance its future expansion, according to a broker
