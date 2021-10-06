Residential buildings in Beijing, where the government has earmarked 10 per cent of fresh residential land supply for constructing rental homes. Photo: EPA-EFE
Reits seen as a viable funding source for China’s rental home builders, with US$77.6 billion required in short-term
- China launched the country’s first real estate investment trusts or Reits on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in a pilot scheme in June
- China seen approving the first batch of Reits backed by rental homes, as local governments boost efforts to lower living costs for the youth
