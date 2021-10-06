Despite recording no local coronavirus infections in more than a month, Hong Kong requires returning residents to spend as long as 21 days in hotel quarantine, even if they are fully vaccinated, which has frustrated businesses and residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
European companies in Hong Kong considering moving staff elsewhere because of zero-Covid restrictions, chamber says
- Strict quarantine rules have led many businesses to consider restructuring at least part of their operations to places such as Singapore, says chairman of European Chamber of Commerce
- Chamber issued open letter in August warning city leader Carrie Lam that pandemic controls threatened Hong Kong’s standing as a global finance hub
