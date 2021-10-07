A view of Wuzhong wet market on Wulumuqi Road M, Shanghai where Prada distributed wrapping paper and shopping bags, October 2021. Photo: SCMP/ Daniel Ren
Prada takes over Shanghai wet market to tap Gen Z consumers – although it’s only offering wrapping paper
- At least 200 people crowded the two-floor market where about 30 stores were operating
- The campaign has gone viral on Chinese social media and is expected to draw thousands of Shanghai shoppers during the National Day holiday
Topic | Fashion
A view of Wuzhong wet market on Wulumuqi Road M, Shanghai where Prada distributed wrapping paper and shopping bags, October 2021. Photo: SCMP/ Daniel Ren