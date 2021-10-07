Domestic tourists shop at a duty-free mall in Haikou, in southern China’s Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua Domestic tourists shop at a duty-free mall in Haikou, in southern China’s Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua
Domestic tourists shop at a duty-free mall in Haikou, in southern China’s Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua
China Tourism, awaiting Hong Kong IPO, touts Hainan duty-free haven for tourist dollars in rivalry with Okinawa, Jeju

  • China Tourism looks to Hainan’s offshore duty-free zone to capture domestic tourist dollars, which is expected to reach US$46.5 billion a year by 2025
  • The world’s largest travel retailer’s multibillion-dollar IPO is pending approval and may come as early as this quarter

Georgina Lee
Updated: 2:48pm, 7 Oct, 2021

