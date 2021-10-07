The China Evergrande Centre in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So The China Evergrande Centre in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
The China Evergrande Centre in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Evergrande’s Hong Kong ally boosts Chinese Estates shares with privatisation bid at 83 per cent premium

  • Chinese Estates’ stock surged 32 per cent, adding HK$1.77 billion in market value to the developer
  • Company intends to dump its remaining 4.4 per cent stake in Evergrande amid its liquidity woes, ending ties spanning 12 years

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Cheryl Heng
Updated: 5:35pm, 7 Oct, 2021

