The China Evergrande Centre in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Evergrande’s Hong Kong ally boosts Chinese Estates shares with privatisation bid at 83 per cent premium
- Chinese Estates’ stock surged 32 per cent, adding HK$1.77 billion in market value to the developer
- Company intends to dump its remaining 4.4 per cent stake in Evergrande amid its liquidity woes, ending ties spanning 12 years
