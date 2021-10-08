Frank Schepers, general manager at Hong Kong start-up New Life Plastic, says the company has already signed letters of intent with several partners on plastic waste bottle collection and supply. Photo: K Y Cheng
Sustainable plastic: start-up New Life Plastics to recycle a quarter of Hong Kong’s waste bottles each year
- Hong Kong start-up New Life Plastics will start operations at its 6,500-square-metre recycling plant in Tuen Mun early next year
- The stakes are high for the company as Hong Kong’s recycling rate has been flagging in recent years
Topic | Conservation
