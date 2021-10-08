US businesses operating in Hong Kong are frustrated with the government’s zero-Covid approach. Photo: Felix Wong US businesses operating in Hong Kong are frustrated with the government’s zero-Covid approach. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s zero-Covid policy frustrates US businesses as they find it tough to deal with strict quarantine rules, attract talent

  • ‘We’re at the point where it just feels like we’re talking to a wall,’ says AmCham Hong Kong president Tara Joseph
  • The number of US-based companies in Hong Kong has fallen for a third straight year this year to 1,267, down 6.2 per cent from 2018, government survey shows

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:04pm, 8 Oct, 2021

