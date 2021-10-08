US businesses operating in Hong Kong are frustrated with the government’s zero-Covid approach. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s zero-Covid policy frustrates US businesses as they find it tough to deal with strict quarantine rules, attract talent
- ‘We’re at the point where it just feels like we’re talking to a wall,’ says AmCham Hong Kong president Tara Joseph
- The number of US-based companies in Hong Kong has fallen for a third straight year this year to 1,267, down 6.2 per cent from 2018, government survey shows
Topic | Hong Kong economy
