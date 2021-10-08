An unfinished residential building is pictured through a construction site gate at Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by Evergrande Group, in Luoyang, China, on September 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande’s deepening crisis weighs heavily on major Chinese developers’ sales in September
- The country’s top 100 real estate companies saw overall sales sink 36 per cent year on year to US$118 billion in September: China Real Estate Information Corp
- Chinese property shares fell on Friday, while investor concerns about developers’ liquidity mounted after Fantasia bonds were suspended from trading
Topic | China Evergrande Group
