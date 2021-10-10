Foodpanda delivery men in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district. The company hopes to work with restaurant partners and logistics companies for its reusable packaging programme. Photo: Felix Wong Foodpanda delivery men in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district. The company hopes to work with restaurant partners and logistics companies for its reusable packaging programme. Photo: Felix Wong
Business /  Companies

Foodpanda hopes to launch reusable container programme in Hong Kong to reduce waste sent to landfills

  • The company will aim to launch pilot in preparation for the kick-off of Hong Kong’s solid waste charging scheme
  • The government has at least 18 months to implement the system after bill requiring residents and operators of street-level shops to pay for trash collection was passed in August

Topic |   Business of climate change
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 10:00am, 10 Oct, 2021

