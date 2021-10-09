A Lenovo assembly that produces surface mount technology (SMT) for Motorola phones at the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on August 20, 2021. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images. A Lenovo assembly that produces surface mount technology (SMT) for Motorola phones at the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on August 20, 2021. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images.
A Lenovo assembly that produces surface mount technology (SMT) for Motorola phones at the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on August 20, 2021. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images.
Lenovo
Business /  Companies

Lenovo withdraws IPO plan from Shanghai’s Star Market, in a joint setback for China’s technology champion and its centre stage

  • The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), which manages the Star Market, said it has ceased the review process for Lenovo’s application to sell shares
  • Lenovo, already listed in New York and Hong Kong, had planned to raise up to HK$13.6 billion (US$1.8 billion) in Shanghai

Topic |   Lenovo
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 2:15pm, 9 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Lenovo assembly that produces surface mount technology (SMT) for Motorola phones at the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on August 20, 2021. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images. A Lenovo assembly that produces surface mount technology (SMT) for Motorola phones at the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on August 20, 2021. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images.
A Lenovo assembly that produces surface mount technology (SMT) for Motorola phones at the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on August 20, 2021. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images.
READ FULL ARTICLE