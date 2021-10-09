Customers of China Evergrande Group’s wealth management financial products staged a protest at the company’s Shenzhen head office on September 14, 2021 to demand their money back, amid concerns over the company’s financial health. Photo: Reuters.
Evergrande reprimands insiders for hitting the exit ahead of wealth product clients, forcing redeemers to return proceeds
- Six managers of Evergrande Wealth Management who had redeemed 12 products between May 1 and September 7 ahead of schedule were ordered to return the proceeds, and were reprimanded
- The early redemptions by the six managers were first uncovered on September 18
Topic | Evergrande crisis
