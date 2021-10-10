A man walks inside a Dolce & Gabbana shop in Beijing on November 22, 2018. Photo: Agence France-Presse
After China stumble, Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana bets on independent future
- Dolce & Gabbana plans to remain independent to preserve its creative freedom, as it claws back sales lost to the pandemic and a bungled ad campaign in China
- Sales in China have rebounded 20 per cent from last year, but remain lower than before the Italian fashion company’s misstep
Topic | Fashion
A man walks inside a Dolce & Gabbana shop in Beijing on November 22, 2018. Photo: Agence France-Presse