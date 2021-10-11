China’s ‘three red lines’ policy to rein in debt in the real estate sector has sent many developers into a tailspin. Photo: Xinhua China’s ‘three red lines’ policy to rein in debt in the real estate sector has sent many developers into a tailspin. Photo: Xinhua
Xinyuan adds to signs of China property distress as debt exchange garners insufficient support before Friday’s repayment deadline

  • Xinyuan extends the closing date to its bond exchange offer by 24 hours to garner more support from creditors
  • Company dangles carrots to swap US$229 million of notes due on October 15 with new bonds due in 2023

SCMP Reporter
Updated: 4:03pm, 11 Oct, 2021

