China’s ‘three red lines’ policy to rein in debt in the real estate sector has sent many developers into a tailspin. Photo: Xinhua
Xinyuan adds to signs of China property distress as debt exchange garners insufficient support before Friday’s repayment deadline
- Xinyuan extends the closing date to its bond exchange offer by 24 hours to garner more support from creditors
- Company dangles carrots to swap US$229 million of notes due on October 15 with new bonds due in 2023
Topic | China property
China’s ‘three red lines’ policy to rein in debt in the real estate sector has sent many developers into a tailspin. Photo: Xinhua